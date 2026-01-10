Caretaker boss Darren Fletcher will take charge of Manchester United on Sunday when Brighton visit in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Scot has been in interim control since Ruben Amorim's sacking on Monday and cut a frustrated figure as Man Utd were held to a 2-2 draw at Burnley on Wednesday evening.

The Red Devils were improved in attacking areas against the Clarets but showed a familiar fragility at the back, which they'll need to improve on if they are to avoid an early FA Cup exit this weekend.

Brighton, who are mid-table after an up and down start to the Premier League campaign, will be eyeing another cup run after reaching the quarter-finals last season and the semis in 2022/23.

It was Man Utd that broke their hearts at Wembley three years ago and the Seagulls would no doubt love to get some revenge on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Brighton?

Man Utd v Brighton will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Brighton kick-off time

Man Utd v Brighton will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 4:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Brighton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man Utd v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

