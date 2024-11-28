Ipswich deservedly took a point, and would've had all three were it not for goalkeeper André Onana.

Attention now shifts to the Europa League as Amorim looks to lead his side up the table into the top eight and automatic qualification for the last 16.

One win and three draws has them 15th at the halfway stage, but the new gaffer will surely see the competition as an opportunity for silverware in his first season in charge.

Thursday's visitors certainly won't make it easy for Man Utd. They're top of the Norwegian Eliteserien after 29 matches, and are a point above the English club in the Europa League standings.

Bodø/Glimt will be keen to exploit the teething issues that allowed Ipswich to carve the Red Devils open at points on Sunday and, having scored 66 times in the league this term, certainly have the weapons to do so.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt?

Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt will take place on Thursday 28th November 2024.

Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt kick-off time

Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Man Utd v Bodø/Glimt on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

