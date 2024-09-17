Ten Hag's men have started the season in typically mixed fashion, with two wins and two defeats on the board so far.

Barnsley sit sixth in the third tier following a bright start to the campaign. Of course, they will be determined to give a strong account of themselves against prestigious opposition.

The Tykes defeated Wigan on penalties and Championship side Sheffield United to reach the third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Barnsley?

Man Utd v Barnsley will take place on Tuesday 17th September 2024.

Man Utd v Barnsley kick-off time

Man Utd v Barnsley will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Barnsley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2 and BBC 5 Sports Extra.

talkSPORT 2 and BBC 5 Sports Extra are both available on DAB radio. You can also tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app, and BBC 5 Sports Extra on the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

