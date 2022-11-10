Goals from Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacon Ramsey secured Villa three points to give Emery the perfect start to life at Villa Park.

Manchester United and Aston Villa face off again on Thursday night, this time in the Carabao Cup. Villa dominated in a 3-1 win against United in Unai Emery's first game on Sunday afternoon.

United will be desperate to bounce back after the disappointing defeat and Erik ten Hag is well aware of the pressure to bring silverware to Old Trafford this season.

Villa will also be hoping to have a deep cup run under Emery, who has had success in knockout competitions - most notably the Europa League - which he has won four times and finished runner up once.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 10th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Carabao Cup TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Aston Villa team news

Man Utd predicted XI: Dubravka; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Malacia; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Olsen; Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne; Kamara, McGinn, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Buendia.

Man Utd v Aston Villa odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man Utd (8/13) Draw (3/1) Aston Villa (9/2)*

Our prediction: Man Utd v Aston Villa

Both sides will likely name strong line-ups on Thursday and it will be a tight affair at Old Trafford.

Villa will be full of confidence after Sunday's win, while United will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The home side might just edge it even with Villa's new-manager boost under Emery.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa (15/2 at bet365)

