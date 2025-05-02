It has been a disappointing season for Man City but they could yet end it with a trophy and a place in Europe's elite club competition.

The Citizens have made a habit of finishing seasons with a flourish in recent years and will need to do the same again as the race for the top five is tight.

Friday evening's game will be a test as the visitors are the top flight's in-form side. Wolves have won six games in a row to move clear of the relegation battle and toward the top half of the table.

Vitor Pereira's appointment has proven a masterstroke and the Portuguese coach will hope to add Man City to his already impressive list of scalps when the Old Gold head to the North West to kick off the Premier League weekend.

When is Man City v Wolves?

Man City v Wolves will take place on Friday 2nd May 2025.

Man City v Wolves kick-off time

Man City v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

