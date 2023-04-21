The Championship promotion hopefuls face the little matter of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City in this weekend's first semi-final at Wembley, and Blades are the rank outsiders to progress.

Sheffield United will look to pull off a famous FA Cup victory in their quest to reach the final for the first time since 1936.

Pep Guardiola's super team have already beaten two Championship teams en route to the last four of the competition, including runaway leaders of the second-tier Burnley, who were spanked by six goals to nil at the Etihad Stadium.

City were in European action on Wednesday as a 1-1 draw in Germany with Bayern Munich was enough to punch their ticket to the last four of the Champions League.

The Blades have also had limited time to prepare for one of the biggest dates in their recent history after City loanee James McAtee hit a late winner against Bristol City on Tuesday evening, which leaves them on the brink of a return to the Premier League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Sheffield United on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Sheffield United?

Man City v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 22nd April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Sheffield United kick-off time

Man City v Sheffield United will kick off at 4:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v Sheffield United on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 4pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Man City v Sheffield United online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

More like this

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Sheffield United odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (1/7) Draw (8/1) Sheffield United (14/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man City v Sheffield United prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Sheffield United predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.