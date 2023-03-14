It finished 1-1 in the first leg in Germany last month, with Josko Gvardiol's goal cancelling out Riyad Mahrez's strike.

Manchester City host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 showdown on Tuesday night with the tie finely poised.

Since the draw at Leipzig, City have rattled off four consecutive wins and they come into this on the back of their 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday evening, with Erling Haaland netting his 34th goal of the season from the penalty spot.

The win means City are five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race after 27 games and they face Leipzig, who have won three of their last four Bundesliga games to leave them third in the table.

Leipzig beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 on Saturday with former Chelsea forward Timo Werner, Emil Forsberg and Gvardiol netting to ensure confidence is high ahead of their trip to the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v RB Leipzig on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v RB Leipzig?

Man City v RB Leipzig will take place on Tuesday 14th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV for the latest times and information.

Man City v RB Leipzig kick-off time

Man City v RB Leipzig will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man City v RB Leipzig on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man City v RB Leipzig online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v RB Leipzig on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v RB Leipzig odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (1/3) Draw (17/4) RB Leipzig (15/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man City v RB Leipzig prediction

Manchester City were held in Germany but it's a much tougher task for RB Leipzig at the Etihad on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola's men have won 11 of their 13 home league games this season and they've lost just once.

City have won their last four in all competitions and they'll likely make it five even though Leipzig are in good form.

Our prediction: Man City 2-0 RB Leipzig (11/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.