Saturday's Manchester derby at the Etihad carries extra weight – with Man City and Man Utd both part of the Women's Super League title race.

Ad

Andrée Jeglertz's side capitalised on Chelsea's draw at Arsenal to move to the WSL summit last weekend and will not want to surrender top spot straight away.

Man City have won seven on the bounce in the league since their opening night defeat to the Blues and appear to have found their feet under Jeglertz, who is set for his first clash with their neighbours.

Man Utd have dropped four points back in the title race after last weekend's defeat to Aston Villa but will not fear their rivals, who they beat 4-2 away last term.

The visitors certainly won't be short of confidence after they bounced back from their WSL slip-up by claiming a famous victory over PSG at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 15th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 1pm.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man City v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (1/1) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.