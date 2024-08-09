City, who won the Premier League last season for the fourth time in a row and their sixth triumph in seven years, are hoping to lift the Community Shield for the seventh time. A victory for United would see them win it for a record-extending 22nd time.

City boss Pep Guardiola will be desperate to get one over his Manchester rivals while also getting redemption after losing his last three Community Shield games against Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Many expected United to have a summer of change after the INEOS takeover - however, they opted to stick with Ten Hag and offer the Dutchman a new contract.

The Red Devils' FA Cup success last season saw them secure a Europa League spot for this campaign, but they'll be desperate to finish in the top four this time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Man City v Man Utd?

Man City v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Man Utd kick-off time

Man City v Man Utd will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown on ITV1, with coverage starting at 2:15pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man City v Man Utd online

You can also live stream Man City v Man Utd online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Man City v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (4/7) Draw (15/4) Man Utd (7/2)*

