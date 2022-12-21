The Reds required a penalty shootout to get the better of League One Derby County at Anfield in the previous round, while Pep Guardiola's outfit impressively sent Chelsea packing to progress.

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool travel to Manchester City for the pick of the fourth-round ties.

Jurgen Klopp is hoping Liverpool's fortunes will turn after the World Cup break but he has limited attacking options for the coming weeks after Luis Diaz underwent surgery on a knee injury to join Diogo Jota on the sidelines.

Liverpool's defence are set for a busy night as a refreshed Erling Haaland is set to be unleashed after kicking his heels in training for the past month while most of his City team-mates were busy in Qatar.

The reigning Premier League champions have fizzed in the Carabao Cup in recent years, winning the competition for four seasons on the spin before exiting in the fourth round last term, and Pep Guardiola will be eager to get his hands on the trophy once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ortega; Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez; Phillips, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Liverpool predicted line-up: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Milner, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Man City v Liverpool prediction

It looks like being a contest between two undercooked teams due to the World Cup and month-long break from competitive action. Pep Guardiola used his squad to great effect in the last round against Chelsea and the strength in depth at his disposal should prove decisive.

Erling Haaland has probably been licking his lips at the prospect of returning to action in such a tasty tie - and he will want to deliver a statement performance after spending the last month at home while most of his team-mates were out in Qatar.

Liverpool need to hit the ground running after such an underwhelming first half of the campaign but defending the Carabao Cup is unlikely to be top of the agenda, especially with the focus set to be on picking up Premier League points and progressing in the Champions League.

Our prediction: Man City 2-1 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365)

Man City v Liverpool odds

