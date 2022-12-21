Jurgen Klopp's team travel to the Etihad Stadium hoping to put their disappointing first half of the campaign firmly in the past as they continue their defence of the Carabao Cup after squeezing past League One outfit Derby County on penalties in the last round.

Manchester City and Liverpool face off in a blockbuster Carabao Cup fourth round tie as the Premier League giants return to competitive action.

The German boss should have the bulk of his first-team squad available for the knockout clash, although Ibrahima Konaté was part of the France team that reached the World Cup final while Luis Diaz is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.

Pep Guardiola led City to four consecutive Carabao Cup triumphs before crashing out in the fourth round last season so he will no doubt be eager to lift the trophy once again.

City hotshot Erling Haaland has spent the past month patiently waiting for the season to resume having taken English football by storm with 23 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions before the World Cup break.

When is Man City v Liverpool?

Man City v Liverpool will take place on Thursday 22nd December 2022.

Man City v Liverpool kick-off time

Man City v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man City v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man City v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (8/11) Draw (13/5) Liverpool (16/5)*

