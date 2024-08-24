Things don't get any easier for Ipswich, who now head on the road to face a Man City team searching for their fifth consecutive Premier League triumph.

It was a case of no Rodri, no problem for the Cityzens last weekend as they eased past Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to make a winning start to their title challenge.

There is optimism that the Spanish midfield general could be back available for Saturday, while fears about an injury to summer signing Savinho have been eased as well.

That may make it another tough afternoon for Town, but they are back at English football's top table on merit and have defied the odds before, so will be looking to land an early upset.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Ipswich on TV and online.

When is Man City v Ipswich?

Man City v Ipswich will take place on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Ipswich kick-off time

Man City v Ipswich will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Ipswich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Man City v Ipswich available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man City v Ipswich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Ipswich odds

