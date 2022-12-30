Pep Guardiola's men are currently five points behind Mikel Arteta's side following their 3-1 win at Leeds on Wednesday night.

Manchester City can close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to just two points with a win against Everton on New Year's Eve.

Erling Haaland netted twice at Elland Road to take his tally to 20 goals in 15 Premier League starts for City.

Everton come into this one on the back of their 2-1 defeat at Goodison Park against Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri netted a 95th-minute winner to stun Everton and leave them in 17th in the league table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Everton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Everton?

Man City v Everton will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 31st December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Everton team news

Man City predicted line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Foden, Haaland.

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye; Gordon, McNeil, Maupay.

Man City v Everton prediction

It's hard to see anything but a convincing Manchester City win as the struggling Everton come to the Etihad.

Erling Haaland will see this as a perfect opportunity to add to his Premier League goal tally.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Everton (8/1 at bet365)

Man City v Everton odds

