It is a four-horse race in the English top tier this season – with Chelsea, the two Manchester clubs, and Arsenal separated by just five points – but the Blues are the frontrunners after their 1-0 win against Man Utd last weekend.

The Academy Stadium will play host to a top-of-the-table Women's Super League clash on Sunday as leaders and defending champions Chelsea travel to face title challengers Manchester City.

We could be in for an entertaining contest on Sunday as Emma Hayes's side are the WSL's top scorers, with 39 goals in 14 games, and their hosts have goal-machine Bunny Shaw leading the line.

The Jamaican forward is on fire, leading the league with 15 goals and scoring five in her last two games, and looks vital to Man City's hopes of getting some revenge against Chelsea this weekend.

The west Londoners were the last team to beat Gareth Taylor's side in the league, handing them a 2-0 defeat at Kingsmeadow in September, and could move one step closer to a sixth WSL title by completing the double.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 26th March.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 12:40pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 12:25pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

