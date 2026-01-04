Life beyond Enzo Maresca begins at the Etihad for Chelsea, who travel to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Maresca's shock departure from the Blues on New Year's Day came with his side fifth and amid reports he had spoken to Man City about replacing Pep Guardiola.

The visitors will be led by an interim coaching staff for the game at the Etihad, with a new permanent boss expected to be appointed soon after.

Man City will be keen to capitalise on the Chelsea chaos and get back to winning ways after their goalless draw at Sunderland.

The hosts are chasing Premier League leaders Arsenal in a three-horse title race with Aston Villa.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 4th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

