He won promotion with the Foxes and then made the move to Stamford Bridge, where his impressive start means the Blues arrive in the North West in fourth – a place and two points above their hosts.

Maresca may feel he has a point to prove against his former employers, as Chelsea could not lay a glove on Man City on the opening day of the season.

The visitors have kicked on since then and put an end to their five-game winless run by beating Wolves on Monday.

Though they pulled out of their slump with a run of four wins in five games across the end of 2024 and into the new year, Man City's fragility was on show on Wednesday night as they suffered a costly defeat to PSG in the Champions League, which leaves them on course for a league phase exit.

Their recent rejuvenation looked set to continue when they scored a quickfire double just after halftime, but they collapsed again – conceding four times in a loss that will leave Maresca and Cityzens academy product Cole Palmer feeling they may never get a better chance to win at their old stomping ground.

When is Man City v Chelsea?

Man City v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 25th January 2025.

Man City v Chelsea kick-off time

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Man City v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

