Manchester City will look to crank up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal when Brighton visit the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side have lost ground in recent weeks due to back-to-back draws against Sunderland and Chelsea but can cut the gap at the top of the table to three points ahead of the Gunners' clash with Liverpool on Thursday.

Man City will be forced to shake things up at the back after Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias were added to their list of absent defenders.

Brighton will hope to capitalise on those injury issues after earning a timely victory against Burnley at the Amex on Saturday. The Seagulls had gone six games without a win ahead of their triumph over the Clarets.

Fabian Hurzeler's team can get comfortable in Manchester. The visitors are away at Man City in midweek and then take on Man Utd at the FA Cup on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brighton?

Man City v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 7th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Brighton kick-off time

Man City v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Brighton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man City v Brighton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

