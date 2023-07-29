City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could make his first appearance of the pre-season after returning to full training in midweek, although Nathan Ake is a doubt after limping off with a knock in the first half of the Bayern win.

Guardiola has made a string of changes at half-time in both of his team's pre-season fixtures and could continue with that policy to ensure plenty of players get minutes in the tank ahead of next weekend's Community Shield match against Arsenal at Wembley.

The Citizens should have a fitness edge on Atletico, who they have not played since a Champions League stalemate in April 2022, as the Spanish capital club are at the start of their pre-season preparations.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Man City v Atletico Madrid?

Man City v Atletico Madrid will take place on Sunday 30th July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Man City v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Atletico Madrid on?

Man City v Atletico Madrid will be shown on City's official TV channel City+.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the Man City and Atletico Madrid official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Man City v Atletico Madrid online

The friendly will be broadcast live via City+. Supporters will need to sign up to City+ on a £4.99 monthly rolling contract, but the coverage can then be accessed via the website, app, and on TV.

Check out City's official YouTube channel after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.