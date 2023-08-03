The Premier League champions have a terrific strike rate against Arsenal, however, having won their last eight meetings with the north London outfit - including last term's decisive title clashes.

The Gunners finished five points behind City in 2022/23 and Mikel Arteta has splashed the cash on Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurriën Timber in a bid to bridge the gap.

Arsenal are competing in the Community Shield for the first time since 2020, when they secured the trophy thanks to a penalty shootout victory over Liverpool.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Man City v Arsenal.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 4pm on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Arsenal prediction

There is an argument to be made that Manchester City could be a tad undercooked as Pep Guardiola has his teams set up to peak at the business end of campaigns when trophies are on the line.

The Premier League champions have only played three matches in pre-season - two fewer than Arsenal - so they are likely to feel the physical demands of the competitive tie a little more.

Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes due to his lack of pre-season action, so the Gunners could win the midfield battle if Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Martin Ødegaard forge an effective chemistry.

Mikel Arteta will want his side to deliver a statement ahead of the new campaign and prove they can get one over City after last season's defeats at home and away.

Our prediction: Man City 1-2 Arsenal (14/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Man City v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Man City (8/11) Draw (3/1) Arsenal (10/3)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man City v Arsenal preview

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man City v Arsenal preview guide for expert insight into the game.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.