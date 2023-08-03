Man City secured home and away victories against Arsenal on their way to the Premier League title - and eventual treble - last season, so they head to the capital as favourites.

The Gunners make their first appearance in the Community Shield since 2020, which they won on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, and Mikel Arteta will be eager to lay down a marker ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal have splashed the cash on Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurriën Timber in the summer transfer window, and all three could make their competitive debuts.

When is Man City v Arsenal?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 6th August 2023.

Man City v Arsenal kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1 from 3:15pm.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man City v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Man City v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man City (8/11) Draw (3/1) Arsenal (10/3)*

Man City v Arsenal prediction

