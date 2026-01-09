FA Cup champions Crystal Palace begin their title defence away at National League North outfit Macclesfield on Saturday lunchtime.

The Eagles defied the odds last season by beating Man City at Wembley to win football's oldest club competition, and a major trophy, for the first time.

FA Cup third round weekend comes at a good time for the South Londoner faithful. Crystal Palace have struggled on the pitch recently and rumours continue to circle about manager Oliver Glasner, who has been linked to the vacant Man Utd job.

Macclesfield, one of just two sixth-tier clubs, and only three non-league teams, remaining in the competition, will hope to draw on some of its famous magic as they aim for a famous upset.

Win or lose, it's set to be a fantastic occasion for the Silkmen, a phoenix club that was formed after Macclesfield Town folded in 2020.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Macclesfield v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Macclesfield v Crystal Palace?

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Macclesfield v Crystal Palace on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11:30am and BBC One from 12pm.

How to live stream Macclesfield v Crystal Palace online

You can also live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Macclesfield v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

