The 1-1 draw in east London was full of controversy – mostly surrounding referee Felix Zwayer's decision-making – but leaves the tie perfectly poised ahead of the second leg.

If last Thursday's game at the London Stadium is anything to go by, the deciding leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Lyon and West Ham United is not going to be short on drama.

Aaron Cresswell's red card in first half stoppage time looked to have given the French side an advantage but Jarrod Bowen put the Hammers ahead just after the break before Tanguy Ndombele equalised.

David Moyes was critical of the referee after the game but West Ham need to put that controversy behind them now and focus their full attention on getting a result at the Groupama Stadium.

A place in the semi-final is on the line, which makes Thursday one of the biggest nights in the Hammers' recent history.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Lyon v West Ham?

Lyon v West Ham will take place on Thursday 14th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Lyon v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Rangers v Braga on Thursday.

What TV channel is Braga v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Lyon v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Lyon v West Ham team news

Lyon predicted XI: Pollersbeck; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Aouar, Ndombele; Faivre, Paquetá, Toko-Ekambi; Dembele

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Lyon v West Ham odds

Our prediction: Lyon v West Ham

West Ham were left feeling as though things went against them in a frustrating first leg but the good news is that despite going down to 10 men, the tie is level ahead of Thursday's decider.

The French side will be buoyed by the home crowd but look set to be without first choice goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, who was forced off injured at the weekend.

That would be an advantage for the Hammers and if they are able to put last week's controversy behind them, they should just be able to edge past Lyon and claim a semi-final place.

Our prediction: Lyon 1-2 West Ham (11/1 at Bet365)

