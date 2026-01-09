Luton and Stevenage will collide in a League One clash with play-off hopes on the line at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters have moved up to eighth in the table, one place and two points short of their visitors this weekend.

Stevenage started the campaign in terrific style but have tailed off over Christmas and are battling to remain in touch with the top six. However, they do boast two games in hand.

This is an opportunity for both sides to land a punch while most of the division is off playing in the FA Cup third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton Town v Stevenage on TV and online.

When is Luton Town v Stevenage?

Luton Town v Stevenage will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Luton Town v Stevenage kick-off time

Luton Town v Stevenage will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Luton Town v Stevenage on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton Town v Stevenage online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Luton Town v Stevenage on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Luton Town v Stevenage odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Luton Town (17/20) Draw (11/5) Stevenage (7/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

