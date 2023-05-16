The Black Cats boast a 2-1 advantage after the first leg at the Stadium Of Light, with Amad Diallo and Trai Hume's goals cancelling out Elijah Adebayo's opener.

Luton and Sunderland battle it out on Tuesday night with a place in the Championship playoff final on the line.

Sunderland, who finished sixth compared to Luton in third, impressed at home on Saturday, however, they face a tougher task at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have been solid at home this season, with Rob Edwards' side winning 10, drawing nine and losing just four of their 23 games. They've also scored 31 times in that period.

Luton need to score at least once on Tuesday if they are to keep their promotion dreams alive, however, Sunderland's away form will be a concern for them, with Tony Mowbray's men winning four of their last five on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Luton v Sunderland?

Luton v Sunderland will take place on Tuesday 16th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Luton v Sunderland kick-off time

Luton v Sunderland will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Luton v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Luton v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Luton v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Luton v Sunderland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Luton (19/20) Draw (12/5) Sunderland (3/1)*

