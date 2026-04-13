Liverpool need another big European night at Anfield, where they host PSG in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening.

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Arne Slot’s side were outclassed in the French capital last week but still have hope after limiting the damage in a 2-0 defeat.

The Reds took a cautious approach in the first leg and must now come out swinging as they look to stay in Europe and keep their hopes of winning silverware this season alive.

That’ll be easier said than done against the defending champions, who have won five on the bounce and are scoring for fun courtesy of their ferocious frontline of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue.

The visitors will also be well rested after Ligue 1 controversially rescheduled their game against title rivals Lens on the weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v PSG on TV and online.

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When is Liverpool v PSG?

Liverpool v PSG will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v PSG kick-off time

Liverpool v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v PSG on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

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How to live stream Liverpool v PSG online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Liverpool v PSG on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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