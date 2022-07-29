With the EURO 2022 final taking centre stage at Wembley to close out the weekend, Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup winners Liverpool will meet at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday.

The wait is nearly over. As it has for many years, the Community Shield arrives to signal that the start of the new Premier League season is now a week away while in 2022/23, it also offers the two likely title contenders an early chance to size each other up.

Neither manager will care much for the silverware itself and both may well use the game as a final pre-season test but it's also an early chance to land a first psychological blow.

For all the talk of busy summer windows at Arsenal and Tottenham and new eras at Chelsea and Man Utd, Liverpool and Man City remain England's best two sides and the two most likely to launch substantial title challenges.

The Community Shield should give both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp a chance to take a closer look at how their main competition for the season ahead is shaping up.

Much of the attention will be on big-money striking talents Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, worth more than £110 million in combined transfer fees, as they make their first steps in English football.

It would be wrong to read too much into what is little more than a taster for next weekend's main event but there is enough there to make the 2022/23 Premier League's amuse-bouche an enjoyable spectacle.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man City on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Liverpool v Man City?

Liverpool v Man City will take place on Saturday 30th July 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Man City will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous Championship Play-Off games taking place this weekend including Sunderland v Coventry City.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 4:15pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Man City team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Phillips, Silva; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Shop Manchester City merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 5 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Liverpool v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (7/4) Draw (23/10) West Brom (6/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Man City

Liverpool and Man City get an early chance to renew their rivalry in the Community Shield, and while neither club will care much about the silverware they won't want to give the other any sort of advantage or momentum before the season starts.

That said, players are usually wary of pushing themselves too hard with the start of the Premier League season just a week away, which may mean a more open game.

We know the attacking talent that both sides boast but this may just be first blood Man City and Haaland ahead of another compelling season.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-3 Man City (18/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.