Jurgen Klopp's men have won their last five Premier League games to leave them fifth in the table with four games remaining.

Liverpool host Brentford on Saturday evening as the Reds look to push their way into the top four.

They're four points behind Manchester United in fourth, however, Erik ten Hag's men boast a game in hand on Liverpool.

Considering Liverpool's inconsistent season, the fact Klopp's men will likely secure European football for next season in the Champions League or the Europa League is impressive.

Brentford have won their last two and they find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League. The Bees will be hoping to string a few more wins together in hope of snatching a Europa Conference League place for next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Brentford?

Liverpool v Brentford will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

Liverpool v Brentford kick-off time

Liverpool v Brentford will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Liverpool v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Liverpool v Brentford odds

