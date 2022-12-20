The footballer, 35, led Argentina to their first World Cup victory in 36 years in Qatar on Sunday (18th December).

Lionel Messi has been announced as BBC's World Sport Star of the Year after Argentina’s World Cup 2022 victory against France.

Messi shone throughout the tournament and scored seven goals for his side, including twice in the final match of the tournament, with Argentina going on to beat France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw at the Lusail Stadium.

Ahead of lifting the trophy, Messi also took home the FIFA Golden Ball award in Qatar, the prize given to the tournament's best player.

The BBC World Sport Star of the Year is chosen by a panel and awarded to the athlete who has "achieved the most notable sporting success on the world stage during the course of the year".

It marks a first for Messi despite his brilliant career, which has seen the footballer win seven Ballon d'Or titles and scored 793 goals.

Last year, Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore bagged the prize.

Other previous recipients of the World Sports Star include Shane Warne, Tiger Woods and Roger Federer.

Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa celebrating for Argentina. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Messi had previously said Qatar would be his last World Cup, but his manager Lionel Scaloni has said the door will remain open for him in the 2026 edition.

“We need to save him for the World Cup, if he wants to keep playing he will be with us. He is more than entitled to decide if he wants to keep playing and what he wants to do with his career," he said.

“It is such a huge pleasure to coach him. Everything he transmits to his teammates is something unparalleled I have never seen before.”

Following his impressive performance, Messi himself said that he will not retire from Argentina duty just yet.

He told Argentinian TV station TyC Sports: "Obviously I wanted to cap my career with this and I can’t ask for anything more. What will happen after this? I’ve managed to win the Copa America and the World Cup almost at the end…

"I love football, it’s what I do. I enjoy being in the national team and want to continue by experiencing a few more games as a world champion."

