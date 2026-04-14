Leyton Orient will look to pull further away from the League One relegation zone when Mansfield Town visit BetWright Stadium on Tuesday evening.

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Back-to-back defeats have the O's teetering just three points above the drop zone, with their third-tier status now under threat, but the midweek fixture, which was rescheduled from February, gives them a chance to add some more breathing room.

Mansfield head to East London after seeing their six-game unbeaten run ended in a 2-1 defeat at Wigan Athletic on the weekend.

The Stags are six points clear of the bottom three themselves, which should be enough to keep them up, but will be determined to put their future beyond any doubt.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leyton Orient v Mansfield on TV and online.

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When is Leyton Orient v Mansfield?

Leyton Orient v Mansfield will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leyton Orient v Mansfield kick-off time

Leyton Orient v Mansfield will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Leyton Orient v Mansfield on?

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

As the original fixture was scheduled to be played behind the 3pm blackout on Saturday 14 February, the rescheduled game cannot be broadcast under EFL rules.

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Is there a Leyton Orient v Mansfield live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Leyton Orient v Mansfield on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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