Their success came at a price, with Enzo Maresca poached by Chelsea in the summer, so former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will take charge of his first competitive fixture against Spurs.

The visitors may have bad memories from their last trip to the King Power, having lost 4-1 away against the Foxes in February 2023, but that was in the final months of Antonio Conte's tenure - and the North Londoners are a different proposition entirely with Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

Postecoglou breathed new life into the club in his first season at the helm, but the pressure is now on him to continue the progress – with a top-four spot and a trophy surely the target for 2024/25.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Tottenham?

Leicester v Tottenham will take place on Monday 19th August 2024.

Leicester v Tottenham kick-off time

Leicester v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leicester v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Leicester v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Leicester v Tottenham odds

bet365 odds: Leicester (17/4) Draw (10/3) Tottenham (3/5)*

