The Foxes came out on top in a six-goal thriller against Aston Villa – thanks in no small part to James Maddison's first Premier League start since the first week of January – and now go in search of back-to-back wins in the league for the first time in 2023.

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will both be hoping to build on last weekend's momentum-boosting victories when they meet on Saturday.

The 4-2 victory against Villa has grown their cushion over the relegation zone to three points but they've got a tough run coming up, with games against Man Utd and Arsenal set to follow the visit of Spurs.

The visitors arrive on the back of an impressive 1-0 victory over Man City, which saw Harry Kane become the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

They're now just a point back from fourth-placed Newcastle, who do have a game in hand, and would leapfrog them with at win at the King Power Stadium if only until the Magpies take on Bournemouth in the Saturday evening fixture.

When is Leicester v Tottenham?

Leicester v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

Leicester v Tottenham kick-off time

Leicester v Tottenham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Tottenham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leicester v Tottenham live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leicester v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leicester (5/2) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (11/10)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

