The Foxes sit 18th in the Premier League table, one point from safety, after Jamie Vardy struck late to earn a draw at fellow strugglers Leeds on Tuesday and continue their slight uptick in form under new boss Dean Smith.

Leicester and Everton meet in a crucial relegation six-pointer at the King Power Stadium under the Monday night lights.

Thursday's 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle made it six games without a win for Everton, who have lost their form at the worst possible time and are one place and one point lower in the standings.

Time is running out for the two sides to save their Premier League lives and a draw is unlikely to help either as the relegation scrap looks like it has been reduced to five teams in recent weeks.

Leicester fans will be hoping for a repeat of last November's reverse fixture as goals from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes secured all three points at Goodison Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Everton on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Everton?

Leicester v Everton will take place on Monday 1st May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leicester v Everton kick-off time

Leicester v Everton will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leicester v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leicester v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Leicester v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Leicester v Everton odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leicester (1/1) Draw (5/2) Everton (11/4)*

