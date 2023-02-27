The Foxes have been poor since action returned following the World Cup, with Brendan Rodgers' side winning just two league games since December.

Premier League side Leicester host the Championship's Blackburn in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night as both clubs eye a quarter-final spot.

Leicester, who come into this on the back of their home defeat against Arsenal to leave them three points above the relegation zone, only just edged past League Two opposition in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup.

They won 1-0 at Gillingham and followed that up with a tense victory at Walsall with the same scoreline.

Blackburn, meanwhile, are fourth in the Championship and in with a shout of promotion through the playoffs. Jon Dahl Tomasson's men have won their last three and they're unbeaten in their last nine outings in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Blackburn?

Leicester v Blackburn will take place on Tuesday 28th February 2023.

Leicester v Blackburn kick-off time

Leicester v Blackburn will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Blackburn on?

Leicester v Blackburn will be shown on the BBC Red Button.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Leicester v Blackburn online

You can also live stream the Leicester v Blackburn game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Leicester v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Leicester, but will not be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Leicester v Blackburn odds

bet365 odds: Leicester (2/5) Draw (15/4) Blackburn (7/1)*

Leicester v Blackburn prediction

While Blackburn are in fine form, they will probably have one eye on the Championship as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Therefore, it's hard to see anything but a Leicester win.

The Foxes, who beat Tottenham 4-1 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League earlier this month, should have too much quality for their counterparts.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-1 Blackburn (8/1 at bet365)

