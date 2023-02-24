The midfielder has missed the Gunners' last two matches with a thigh injury but Jorginho has filled the void and the former Chelsea ace forced Emiliano Martinez's own goal in last weekend's last-gasp win at Aston Villa.

Thomas Partey is close to returning to fitness ahead of Arsenal's trip to the King Power Stadium.

Mikel Arteta hopes to be able to call upon Gabriel Jesus within the next few weeks while Mohamed Elneny remains a long-term absentee.

Arsenal can move five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race if they claim all three points against Leicester.

The Foxes are bidding to bounce back from last weekend's 3-0 loss at Manchester United but Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and James Justin remain unavailable.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Leicester v Arsenal.

When is Leicester v Arsenal?

Leicester v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Leicester v Arsenal team news

Leicester predicted line-up: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Arsenal predicted line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Leicester v Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have won their last four meetings with Leicester and look likely to make it five.

Mikel Arteta's men regained momentum in the title race thanks to last weekend's victory over Aston Villa and Leicester's leaky backline should allow the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to flourish.

Eddie Nketiah has failed to find the back of the net in his last four league appearances but has had opportunities and will want to get back on the goal trail as Gabriel Jesus edges closer to fitness.

A high-scoring game is likely as Arsenal have not kept a clean sheet since beating Tottenham in the north London derby in the middle of January while the Foxes are slick in attack.

Our prediction: Leicester 2-3 Arsenal (14/1 at bet365)

Leicester v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leicester (7/2) Draw (11/4) Arsenal (8/11)*

