When the fixtures were announced, this tie will have been one that many Whites fans circled as they welcome their historic rivals to West Yorkshire.

Manchester United arrive at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon for a much-anticipated Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Injuries have hampered Leeds throughout the 2021/22 campaign and they're currently six points and three places above the drop zone.

The Red Devils are battling at the other end of the table but things have not gone to plan since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick.

The German will be hoping that the win against Brighton on Tuesday, which took them back into the top four, can be the turning point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man Utd?

Leeds v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 20th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Man Utd will kick off at 2:00pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including West Ham v Newcastle live on BT Sport.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Leeds v Man Utd team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Koch; Raphinha, Forshaw, Klich, Harrison; James

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Leeds v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Leeds v Man Utd

Leeds' injury woes continued last weekend as Stuart Dallas limped off early into their dismal 3-0 defeat to Everton and they'll miss the Northern Irishman on Sunday.

Fans weren't allowed in stadiums last season when the Whites hosted their historic rivals for the first time since their promotion back to the Premier League but there promises to be quite the atmosphere at Elland Road this time.

Man Utd have won two of the last three games between these two sides by a four-goal margin but Rangnick's side have been far from convincing of late so it may well be a little closer this time.

Our prediction: Leeds 1-3 Man Utd (14/1 at bet365)

