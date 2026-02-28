Manchester City travel to Leeds United on Saturday, aiming to crank up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

On the back of three wins in a row, Pep Guardiola's side are five points behind, with a game in hand, ahead of the Gunners' clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Man City will know not to take the trip to Elland Road lightly, having needed a stoppage-time winner to beat the Whites in the reverse fixture in November.

The defeat at the Etihad proved something of a turning point for Leeds, who have lost just two of their 16 games since and moved clear of the relegation zone.

Tammy Abraham's late winner robbed Daniel Farke's team of a victory away at third-place Aston Villa last weekend and they'll relish the chance to go toe-to-toe with one of the Premier League's top sides.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to Leeds v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Man City?

Leeds v Man City will take place on Saturday 28 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Man City kick-off time

Leeds v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Leeds v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Leeds v Man City on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

