It finished 2-2 between Leeds and Cardiff in Wales earlier this month, but following Cardiff's draw at home against Wigan on Saturday, Mark Hudson was relieved of his duties.

Leeds and Cardiff face off in their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday, although the Championship side will be without a manager for the clash.

Dean Whitehead will be the Cardiff interim manager and he will be in the dugout against Leeds – with a big task on his hands.

Cardiff are 21st in the Championship, having won just seven of their 27 games this season, and their last victory came in November.

Leeds, meanwhile, are 14th in the Premier League following their 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa last week.

There's pressure on Jesse Marsch to turn Leeds' form around, with their last win coming in their 4-3 thriller against Bournemouth in November.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Cardiff on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Cardiff?

Leeds v Cardiff will take place on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Cardiff kick-off time

Leeds v Cardiff will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Leeds v Cardiff on?

Leeds v Cardiff will be shown live on ITV4 with live coverage from 7pm.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on both teams' official YouTube channels.

How to live stream Leeds v Cardiff online

You can also live stream the Leeds v Cardiff game online via ITVX.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Cardiff odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Leeds (4/11) Draw (17/4) Cardiff (7/1)*

Leeds v Cardiff prediction

Both Leeds and Cardiff are in tough spots at the moment, and Jesse Marsch will be desperate to get the win to inject a bit of confidence into his side.

It will likely be a tight affair at Elland Road. However, Leeds should have enough to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-0 Cardiff (6/1 at bet365)

