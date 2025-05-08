The Spireites bagged sixth on the final day and have won three of their last five games, which is as many victories as their semi-final opponents Walsall have in their last 21 matches after one of the biggest drop-offs in EFL history.

AFC Wimbledon and Notts County head into the play-offs in a better place than the Saddlers, but the pair have each won just one of their last five, which means they're coming in cold.

RadioTimes.com predicts which team will win promotion to the League One via the League Two play-offs.

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

League Two play-off predictions 2024/25

Chesterfield (7th) v Walsall (4th)

Walsall's implosion has been remarkable. The Saddlers were 12 points clear at the top of the League Two table at the turn of the year, but a run of just five wins in their next 23 games saw them miss out on automatic promotion in heartbreaking fashion on the final day – with Bradford City's 96th-minute winner seeing the Bantams promoted in their place.

The Saddlers head into the play-offs instead, looking to bounce back from that monumental setback. That will prove tough against a Chesterfield side that have hit their straps at the right time. Paul Cook's squad is packed with EFL quality and experience, which should serve them well over the next few games.

Ned Holmes says... Chesterfield

How do you pick yourself up in the situation Walsall find themselves in? The Saddlers were 12 points clear at the top after a nine-game winning run at one stage. However, they went into the final day winless in 13 between late-February and the final day – bottom of the form table in that period.

Walsall duly dispatched Crewe but it was too little too late as Bradford claimed the third and final promotion spot. It would require some mental toughness to bounce back after that, especially given Will Grigg has caught fire at the right time for Chesterfield.

Michael Potts says... Chesterfield

AFC Wimbledon (5th) v Notts County (6th)

Expect a clash of styles as expansive Notts County take on a structured AFC Wimbledon outfit. The former will hope a rested David McGoldrick and fit-again Jodi Jones can hold the key to unlocking League Two's best defence.

The Dons' approach under Johnnie Jackson may not be pretty but it is effective and will be well suited to play-off football.

Ned Holmes says... AFC Wimbledon

It's fair to say neither of these teams have entered the play-offs with particular vigour or verve. Notts County have won one of their last seven home games, while AFC Wimbledon have won two of their last 12 away games.

That said, AFC Wimbledon are resilient, they're tight, stingy and conceded fewer goals than anyone in the division this term, which should give them an edge, but it won't be pretty.

Michael Potts says... AFC Wimbledon.

Who will be promoted to League One?

AFC Wimbledon striker Matty Stevens. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Chesterfield v AFC Wimbledon. We know the Spirietes like to play the game on the front foot, which should make for a fascinating contest against Jackson's well-drilled Dons.

It feels to me like this Wimbledon team is built for play-off football. Their recent issue has been goals, but in a one-off game at Wembley, you'd back them – likely Matt Stevens – to find one from somewhere.

Ned Holmes says... AFC Wimbledon

Chesterfield v AFC Wimbledon. As the popular American saying goes: "Defence wins championships." AFC Wimbledon are not in the business of staging great entertainment, but they won't mind so long as they're playing League One football next season.

Chesterfield did well to fall over the line and will certainly pose questions, but AFC Wimbledon have enough to grind out a cagey victory their fans will relish.

Michael Potts says... AFC Wimbledon

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.