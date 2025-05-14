The other semi-final will see Wycombe Wanderers host Charlton following a 0-0 draw in south-east London.

Fans will eagerly await the big day, tentatively making plans in case this is their year for a trip to the national stadium.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the League One play-off final 2025, including date and kick-off time.

When is the League One play-off final 2025?

The League One play-off final 2025 will be played on Sunday 25th May 2025.

The game will kick off at 1pm.

Where is the League One play-off final in 2025?

Wembley will once again host this year's League One play-off final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the EFL play-off finals, with the Championship and League Two equivalents taking place on the days either side of this match.

Watch the League One play-off final 2025 on TV and live stream

The League One play-off final 2025 will be live on Sky Sports Football.

