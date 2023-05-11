The Italian side, who beat Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals, are fully focused on winning the Europa League and finishing in the top four in Serie A to secure Champions League football for next season.

Juventus face off against Europa League specialists Sevilla in their semi-final showdown on Thursday night as both sides look to book a place in the final against Fiorentina or Basel.

Juventus are now second in the league after their points deduction was overturned and while they're well behind champions Napoli, Massimiliano Allegri's side are three points clear of Inter Milan in fourth.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are 11th in La Liga after 33 games, meaning their sole focus is the Europa League this season.

Jose Luis Mendilibar has saved Sevilla's season since taking over in March and he was in charge as they hammered Manchester United in the second leg of their quarter-final clash last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus v Sevilla on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Juventus v Sevilla?

Juventus v Sevilla will take place on Thursday 11th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Juventus v Sevilla kick-off time

Juventus v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Juventus v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Juventus v Sevilla online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Juventus v Sevilla odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Juventus (3/4) Draw (5/1) Sevilla (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.