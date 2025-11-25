❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Monday Night Football pundit Jamie Carragher takes aim at Ruben Amorim after Man Utd defeat
The 1-0 loss to Everton has raised fresh questions about Ruben Amorim...
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 at 11:02 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad