Monday Night Football pundit Jamie Carragher has taken aim at Manchester United boss after the 1-0 defeat to 10-player Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League last night.

The Toffees had Idrissa Gueye sent off for an altercation with teammate Michael Keane inside 15 minutes but still came away with just their second win at the Theatre of Dreams since 1992.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired the visitors into the lead just before the half-hour mark, and Man Utd, despite their numerical advantage, were unable to find a response.

Though Jordan Pickford made some vital saves, the Red Devils were nowhere near the level expected of them on a night that raised fresh questions about Amorim.

Speaking with Dave Jones and Portugal boss Roberto Martinez on Monday Night Football (Sky Sports Main Event, 6:30pm), Carragher took aim at the Man Utd head coach.

"This is a bad night for the manager," he said.

Carragher added: "Ruben Amorim feels like the first manager I've seen who sticks with a system instead of an idea to play.

"I use you, Roberto, as a reference. I always know how your teams will play with the ball, that's your idea. The formation will change.

"But Ruben Amorim, I've said this before, the formation is his baby. To not change it or alter it in situations like that, I don't understand how you can stick with something so steadfastly when it's basically one guy up front, who's not really up front, you don't need three players there.

Ruben Amorim. Getty Images

"If you're going to keep to your system, maybe put midfielders there. We see other managers do that, maybe bring off a centre-back and put a midfield player there because you're going to have so much more possession.

"I actually think it's not losing the three points tonight, they can make it up through the season. I think it's one of those moments where a lot of people will really question the manager on the back of that defeat.

"They'll look at the players, and we know the players can do better, but the manager will take a lot of the blame for tonight."

A victory against Everton would've seen Man Utd climb to fourth in the Premier League table but the defeat leaves them 10th.

The Red Devils travel to Selhurst Park to face in-form Crystal Palace next Sunday in what looks set to be another difficult game for Amorim's side.

Monday Night Football is available to watch on Sky Sports and NOW.

