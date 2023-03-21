It will be Ireland's first international game of the year and it'll be preparation for their showdown with France on March 27th.

Republic of Ireland host Latvia in a friendly on Wednesday evening before Stephen Kenny's side turn their attention to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Ireland failed to qualify for last year's World Cup in Qatar but they've had a few positive results in the last 12 months, including wins against Scotland and Armenia, while also drawing with Ukraine.

They face a Latvia side ranked 133rd in the world by FIFA, who haven't played since their Baltic Cup final defeat against Iceland on penalties in November.

Latvia have pulled off wins against Andorra and Moldova in the past year but they face an uphill task to get a result against Ireland on Wednesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Latvia on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Latvia?

Ireland v Latvia will take place on Wednesday 22nd March 2023.

Ireland v Latvia kick-off time

Ireland v Latvia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ireland v Latvia on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:45pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Ireland v Latvia online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Ireland v Latvia odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Ireland (2/7) Draw (17/4) Latvia (12/1)*

Ireland v Latvia prediction

While it's a friendly and there will be plenty of line up changes and substitutes made, it's hard to see anything but a Republic of Ireland win.

They should have more than enough to beat Latvia to build a bit of confidence ahead of their Euro 2024 Qualifier against France next week.

Our prediction: Ireland 2-0 Latvia (9/2 at bet365)

