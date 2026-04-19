Portman Road plays host to a pivotal clash in the race for the Championship automatic promotion spots on Sunday lunchtime, when Ipswich Town face Middlesbrough.

Ad

The Tractor Boys' grip on second place has loosened after their shock midweek defeat to Portsmouth and Kieran McKenna's side will be desperate to find an instant response.

A six-game winless run, including a defeat to Pompey last weekend, has seen Boro tumble down the table.

Their hopes of automatic promotion likely hinge on a victory at Portman Road, while their place in the play-offs isn't safe either as we head into the final weeks of the 2025/26 campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough?

Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough will take place on Sunday 19 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough will kick off at 12pm.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

What TV channel is Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Ipswich Town v Middlesbrough odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Ipswich Town (19/20) Draw (5/2) Middlesbrough (12/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.