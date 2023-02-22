Inter have won the Champions League/European Cup three times, while Porto have lifted the trophy twice.

We've got a battle of two European heavyweights on Wednesday night, with Inter Milan hosting Porto in the first leg of their last-16 showdown at the San Siro.

The Italian side come into this on the back of their 3-1 win against Udinese on Saturday. Simone Inzaghi's side are second in Serie A, but they're a staggering 15 points behind leaders Napoli.

Porto are also second in the Primeira Liga following their 1-0 win last time out against Rio Ave.

Sergio Conceicao's men are in a title race with their arch rivals Benfica and they trail them by five points after 21 games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Inter Milan v Porto on TV and online.

When is Inter Milan v Porto?

Inter Milan v Porto will take place on Wednesday 22nd February 2023.

Inter Milan v Porto kick-off time

Inter Milan v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Inter Milan v Porto on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Inter Milan v Porto online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Inter Milan v Porto odds

Inter Milan v Porto prediction

Inter are unbeaten in their last five (won four, drawn one) and they come into this on the back of their 3-1 win against Udinese at the San Siro.

The Italian side should have too much for Porto and Inter will be desperate to take a lead to Portugal for the second leg.

Our prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Porto (15/2 at bet365)

