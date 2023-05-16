Simone Inzaghi's side are 2-0 up from last week's semi-final first leg at the San Siro, with Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's goals proving the difference.

Inter Milan already have one foot in the Champions League final and they'll be looking to make it official on Tuesday as they face their arch-rivals AC Milan.

AC Milan, who have lost their last three outings against Inter, had more possession in the first leg, however, Dzeko and Co. were more ruthless and clinical.

A place in the final against Manchester City or Real Madrid is up for grabs and Inter are peaking at the right time. They've won their last seven games following their 4-2 win against Sassuolo on Saturday.

The same can't be said for AC Milan, who could be dumped out of the Champions League as well as missing out on the top four in Serie A, which will cost them their place in next year's competition. Stefano Pioli's side are fifth in the table and four points off fourth after their defeat at Spezia at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Inter Milan v AC Milan.

When is Inter Milan v AC Milan?

Inter Milan v AC Milan will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 16th May 2023.

Inter Milan v AC Milan team news

Inter Milan predicted line-up: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Dzeko.

AC Milan predicted line-up: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Pobega; Diaz, Krunic, Saelemaekers; Giroud.

Inter Milan v AC Milan prediction

Inter Milan boast a two-goal advantage meaning AC Milan will have to attack, which will lead to them leaving space to be hit on the counter attack.

Inter looked too good for their rivals last week and we could get the same result, however, it's hard to see AC Milan not scoring if they're throwing bodies forward.

Our prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 AC Milan (8/1 at bet365)

Inter Milan v AC Milan odds

Inter Milan (23/20) Draw (9/4) AC Milan (13/5)*

