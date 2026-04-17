England can move one step closer to Women's World Cup 2027 when they travel to Iceland for Saturday's qualifier.

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The Lionesses are three points clear at the top of Group A3 after beating world champions Spain 1-0 at Wembley on Tuesday.

That result has put Sarina Wiegman's side in the driving seat in the group, with only top spot set to qualify for World Cup 2027 automatically, but they won't want to take their foot off the gas.

Iceland head into the game on the back of their first victory in qualifying – a 1-0 win over Ukraine.

The hosts made England work for their 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in March and will relish another shot at the European champions.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Iceland v England on TV and online.

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When is Iceland v England?

Iceland v England will take place on Saturday 18 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Iceland v England kick-off time

Iceland v England will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Iceland v England on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Spain on ITV4 from 4:45pm.

The broadcaster agreed a four-year deal that sees them remain the home of the Lionesses until 2029.

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How to live stream Iceland v England online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Iceland v England on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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