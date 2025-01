Hull have been in and around the bottom three all season and they have one of the worst home records in the Championship. They've won just two of their 12 games at the MKM Stadium while scoring just 11 goals.

Middlesbrough will be licking their lips at the opportunity to face Hull given their impressive away record.

Michael Carrick's side, who are firmly in the play-off mix this season, have won four of their last five league games on the road and they've scored 22 times in their 11 outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Hull v Middlesbrough?

Hull v Middlesbrough will take place on Wednesday 1st January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hull v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Hull v Middlesbrough will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 5:15pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Hull v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

