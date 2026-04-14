Promotion is in Cardiff City's sights as they travel up to Huddersfield Town in League One on Tuesday.

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Following their pivotal victory over Bolton on the weekend, a win in West Yorkshire would move them to within touching distance of the Championship – and mean their promotion would be confirmed on Wednesday if Stockport County drop points at AFC Wimbledon.

Huddersfield are battling to keep their own play-off hopes alive after their topsy-turvy 3-3 draw on Saturday, when three goals were scored in the 90th minute or later.

The Terriers are five points short of the top six, with just four games left to play, and can barely afford to put a foot wrong in what is left of the 2025/26 campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City on TV and online.

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When is Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City?

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City will take place on Tuesday 14 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City kick-off time

Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City will kick off at 7:45pm.

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What TV channel is Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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