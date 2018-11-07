Although City are firm favourites to take all three points from this encounter, it's a brave person who doesn't expect the unexpected in the highly charged atmosphere of a big Manchester derby. It's certainly going to an exciting encounter.

What time is the Man City vs. Man United game?

Man City against Man United will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 11th November 2018.

How to watch Man City vs. Man United?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at The City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday 11th.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair are:

Man City win: 1/3

Man United win: 8/1

Draw: 9/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

