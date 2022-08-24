RadioTimes.com examines the top 10 highest-paid players in the world. We've based our figures on reports from L'Equipe, Forbes and a variety of official sources to boost our accuracy.

Football has gone money-obsessed. Transfer fees and wages are inflating out of all control, reason and logic. Some of the game's best players are sitting on cash mountains that could barely fit in the behemoth stadiums they ply their trade in.

All figures mentioned are before tax – unless specified – and do not include bonuses, extra fees and players' various sponsorship deals which, in some cases, can instantly double their annual income.

Highest-paid footballers in the world 2022

10. Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) – £350,000 p/w

9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £350,000 p/w

8. Erling Haaland (Man City) – £375,000 p/w

7. David De Gea (Man Utd) – £375,000 per week

The Manchester United star is the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world – and it lands him in seventh place on the list.

David de Gea's Old Trafford contract – worth just shy of £400,000 per week – makes up the bulk of his annual earnings.

A string of blunders in the 2019/20 campaign had raised question marks over his future but the Spaniard has bounced back amid fierce competition from United academy graduate Dean Henderson.

6. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – £380,000 per week

5. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – £400,000 p/w

De Bruyne recently signed a new deal with City that has seen him shoot to the top of the Premier League earning charts.

He earns more than teammate Jack Grealish who picked up a deal worth around the £300,000 per week mark.

The silky Belgian extended his city deal until 2025, locking him down for the prime of his career – a major relief for City fans and Pep Guardiola alike.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) – £515,000 per week

Apparently being the most popular athlete on the planet isn't enough to land you a place at the top of the rich list.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most followed sportsperson on Instagram but his annual earnings are marginally dwarfed by three footballers.

He became the top goalscorer in football history with a goal for Juventus against Napoli in the 2021 Italian Super Cup to take his total for club and country to 760 and has continued to find the net since a high-profile return to Manchester United last summer.

3. Neymar (PSG) – £606,000 per week

The poster boy of Brazilian football, Neymar beefed up his bank balance by sealing a world-record £200m transfer to PSG from Barcelona in 2017.

He is paid more than £30million per year by the French club before bonuses, who have assembled a squad of superstars in their bid to land the elusive Champions League title.

Perhaps a sign of his divisive nature, he rakes in significantly less cash from sponsors than the next two men on the list.

2. Lionel Messi (PSG) – £960,000 per week

Messi is considered by many to be the greatest player to have ever lived – and he backs up his talent with some of the highest earnings in the world.

We still feel unnerved by referring to him as 'the PSG ace' or 'the former Barcelona man' but the Argentinian superstar has landed an inevitably massive pay day from his move to PSG.

He was ready to sign a deal worth approximately £1.1m per week with Barcelona before tax, but after the Spanish side were unable to complete the deal due to La Liga financial rules, he was forced to leave the club he has spent a lifetime at.

Messi has now signed a deal worth £25m per year as a base salary after tax. That works out at approximately £50m per year before tax.

Once bonuses, signing-on fees and appearance fees are paid, Messi will be lifting a pay packet worth well above the million-a-week milestone, and that's before external sponsorships.

An extra £25m is added to his pot from endorsements and sponsorships with the likes of Adidas and Pepsi.

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – £1,600,000 per week

The leader of the next generation, Kylian Mbappe is widely tipped to take over the mantle of football's pre-eminent superstar in the years to come.

The 22-year-old's permanent transfer from Monaco to PSG in 2018 remains the second most expensive in history and he has already plundered more than 100 goals for the club.

He confirmed his place among the best players on the planet by scoring four times as France won the 2018 World Cup, but flopped at the delayed Euro 2020 as he missed a decisive penalty, sending France home.

Mbappe recently signed the largest contract in the history of football that will see him rake in a mind-melting £1.6m every. single. week.

